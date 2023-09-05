Art Vorhees, 89, of Geneva, IN, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. He was born on June 12, 1934, in Bryant, IN to the late Lyle & Dorotha Vorhees.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Art’s life will follow at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The burial will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Geneva.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
