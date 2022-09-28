The Madison-Grant volleyball team pulled into a tie atop the Central Indiana Conference standings with a four-set win at Frankton Tuesday night.
The Class 2A No. 15 Argylls handed the 3A No. 15 Eagles their first CIC loss of the fall with a tightly contested 25-21, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23 triumph.
Senior standout Alexis Baney put down 24 kills, had three blocks and two aces to lead M-G. Junior Maegan Wilson added seven kills, four blocks, eight digs and three aces while sophomore Demie Havens had four kills. Senior Daya Greene picked up 32 digs. Junior Maddy Moore dished out 34 assists and had 12 digs.
Madison-Grant (19-5) improved to 4-1 in the CIC to tie Frankton (23-5, 4-1) for the conference lead.
M-G visits Alexandria (13-10, 3-1) Saturday at 6 p.m.
Wes-Del 3, Eastbrook 0
The Panthers dropped a 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 decision to Wes-Del Tuesday night.
No additional details were reported.
Eastbrook (14-12) visits Monroe Central Saturday at 10 a.m.
Tippecanoe Valley 3, Marion 0
The visiting Vikings spoiled senior night for the Giants with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-12 sweep in Bill Green Arena Tuesday night.
Senior Alyssa Lockwood led the Giants with 13 kills and also had 16 digs and two aces. Senior Culeeya Jones added seven kills, 12 digs and 21 assists. Senior Alaina Wesling picked up a team-high 24 digs. Sophomores Mary Bell and Taylor Stahlman had four and three kills, respectively.
Marion (8-13) plays in the Southwood Invite Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
Boys soccer
Marion 4, Yorktown 4
Mason Delgado and Alex Powell scored two goals apiece for the Giants in a season-ending draw Tuesday in Yorktown.
Powell and Gary Freiburger each had an assist. Alec Hummel made 15 saves in goal for Marion.
Marion (3-10-3) meets Lebanon Monday at 6 p.m. in the opening game of 3A sectional play at Lafayette Jeff.
Fort Wayne Canterbury 4, Eastbrook 1
Keagan Hallis scored the Panthers lone goal in their home loss Tuesday night.
Eastbrook (7-6-1) hosts Mississinewa Saturday at noon to close the regular season. The Panthers open play in the 2A Delta Sectional Tuesday at 5 p.m. against Blackford.
