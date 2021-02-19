Saturday
Boys basketball: Huntington North at Marion, 7:30 p.m., Bluffton at Mississinewa, 5 p.m., Eastern at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling: IHSAA state finals, 9 a.m., 5 p.m.
Boys swimming: Hamilton Southeastern Sectional, 9 a.m., 1 p.m.
Men’s basketball: Mt. Vernon Nazarene at IWU, 1 p.m., Taylor at Saint Francis, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball: IWU at Mt. Vernon Nazarene, 1 p.m, Saint Francis at Taylor, 1 p.m.
College football: Indiana Wesleyan at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
College softball: Taylor vs. Asbury, noon and vs. Campbellsville, 2:30 p.m. in Oneida, Tennessee
Men’s track and field: Crossroads League championship at IWU, 10:30 a.m.
Women’s track and field: Crossroads League championship at Taylor, 10:30 a.m.
