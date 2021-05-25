Wednesday
Girls tennis: Marion Regional championship: Marion/Jay County winner vs. Delta/Alexandria winner, 5 p.m.
High school baseball: Class 3 Sectional 23 at Bellmont: Marion vs. Norwell, 5:30 p.m., Mississinewa vs. Heritage, 7:30 p.m.; Class 2A Sectional 39 at Eastern: Tipton vs. Eastbrook, 5 p.m., Madison-Grant vs. Blackford, 7 p.m.
High school softball: Class 2A sectional 39 at Tipton: Oak Hil/ vs. Tipton, 5 p.m., Madison-Grant/Blackford winner vs. Eastbrook/Eastern winner, 7 p.m.
Boys golf: Elwood at Marion, 5 p.m., Eastbrook at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Men’s and women’s track: NAIA outdoor national championship, Gulf Shores, Alabama
Women’s golf: NAIA national championship, Ypsilanti, Michigan
