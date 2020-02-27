Area sports
Feb. 28
Boys basketball: Northfield at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m., Mississinewa at Manchester, 7:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Snider at Marion, 7:30 p.m., South Adams at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball: Crossroads League semifinals: Indiana Wesleyan at Marian, 7 p.m., Huntington at Taylor, 7 p.m.
Women’s lacrosse: Taylor at Asbury (Kentucky), 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.