The Indiana Football Coaches Association released some more of its postseason awards and several Grant County players earned accolades.
Seniors Jett Engle, Isaac Rans and Isaiah Dalton of Eastbrook, along with Mississinewa seniors Carson Campbell, Peyton McPeak and Aiden Kelley were all voted to the IFCA’s Regional 5 All-Star team.
Selection as regional all-stars makes each of the six Grant County players eligible to play in the 56th-annual IFCA North/South Football All-Star Classic. Voting for the North All Stars will be done in the coming weeks. The date and location for the annual showcase game will also be announced in the near future.
Engle, who recently announced his commitment to play college football at Tiffin, was selected as Region 5’s top quarterback while the 6-4, 240-pound Rans, earned all-star selection as an offensive lineman and Dalton as a safety. Rans recently signed to play at Taylor.
Campbell was one of three running back selections for Region 5, McPeak was an offensive at-large selection and Kelley a defensive at-large choice.
The IFCA also recently released its Academic All-State teams and several local players were also recognized for their work in the classroom.
Rans and Dalton were joined by Braxton Bowser, Brody Brodkorb, Jarren Clupper, Lucas Shilts and Michael Zolman as Academic All-State honorees from Eastbrook.
Campbell and McPeak represented Mississinewa for their work in the classroom.
The Forgotten Ones premier
Tickets are still available for the premier of “The Forgotten Ones,” a documentary produced by Mark Fauser featuring the triumph and heartbreak of the 2008 Marion Giants boys’ basketball season.
The initial viewing will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Marion Elks, 1100 E. Bond Ave., starting with drinks and appetizers at 5:30 p.m.
“The Forgotten Ones” will be shown at 7 p.m. with several members of the 2008 state runner-up team to be interviewed by Voice of the Giants, Jim Brunner, after the screening.
Tickets are for the premier party cost of $15 each and includes appetizers and drinks.
Tickets can be purchased at the Marion High School Athletic Office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Marion High School Alumni Association.
