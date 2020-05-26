Arden L. Hanselman, 84 of Seminole, Fla., passed away in his home on May 3, 2020. Arden was born in Andrews, Indiana on June 10, 1935.
He served as a medic in the Army, he was a teacher, a coach, a handyman and owned various businesses throughout his life. He loved hunting and fishing and cherished time with his family.
He is survived by his loving partner Barbara Koscinski, his son Mark Hanselman (wife Lisa) of Morgantown, WV, his daughter Amy Crockenburg of Seminole, seven grandchildren, sister Ruthanne Wilkinson and brother Meredith Hanselman (wife Linda) all of Andrews.
Private memorials will be held by his family and friends at his favorite fishing holes.
