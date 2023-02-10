The Arc of Wabash County has expanded their footprint to serve as the local chapter of The Arc in Grant and Miami counties.
“We are looking forward to bringing all the valuable resources and supports of The Arc network to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) who live in Grant County and Miami County," Jeff Patton, The Arc of Wabash County CEO, said in a news release about the expansion. "The Arc is the premiere advocacy organization for people with IDD and their families and we are proud to be a part of expanding those advocacy efforts, along with our programs and services.”
Kim Dodson, The Arc of Indiana CEO, said, “We are extremely excited about the expansion of The Arc of Wabash County. They are a leader in providing quality services to people with IDD and have a commitment to advocating for them as well as encouraging those they serve to be self-advocates. We look forward to working with them to grow their connection with people with disabilities and their families."
"The combined strength of The Arc at the local, state, and national level makes The Arc the largest national community-based organization advocating for and with people with IDD and their families," the news release said. "With the expansion of The Arc of Wabash County, The Arc of Indiana now covers 68 counties across the state.”
The mission of The Arc of Wabash County is “to put people before disability and provide opportunities and support for individuals with disabilities to learn, live, play, and work in their local communities.”
The Arc of Wabash County provides a full array of programs, services, and supports in advocacy, employment, residential, and transportation, as well as high school student programming for people with IDD.
The Arc of Indiana, founded in 1956 by families of children with IDD, is committed to all people with IDD realizing their goals of living, learning, working and fully participating in the community, the release said. It is home to The Arc Master Trust, Indiana’s leading special needs trust; and founder of Erskine Green Training Institute, a postsecondary vocational training program for people with disabilities.
To learn more visit The Arc of Wabash County at arcwabash.org. Visit The Arc of Indiana at arcind.org and The Arc of the United States at thearc.org.
