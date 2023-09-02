Starting the year with an 0-2 start isn’t how Wabash’s varsity football team envisioned the beginning of their season but with a talented roster and ample weeks ahead of them to improve, the Apaches are sure to give future oppositions trouble.
“The way that we played in the first two weeks shows that there’s no other option than to improve,” Wabash head coach Ryan Carmichael said. “Our kids know that. We’ve told them that there’s nowhere else to go. It’s effort and physicality and those are things we’re lacking right now and we’re going to have to do a better job of it.”
“It’s holding each other accountable in practice and trying to make sure we get better every day.”
The Apaches opened their season with a 56-7 loss in week one to Rochester, a game in which the Zebras rushed for over 300 yards while Wabash’s Izaak Wright threw for 168 yards passing on nearly 50 percent completion.
Keaton Fields registered the lone TD of the game from just inside the red zone in the fourth quarter as Rochester erupted for 40 points in the second quarter.
From an offensive standpoint, Wabash’s passing game has been the quickest to find its groove as Wright threw for 124 yards in game two against Alexandria-Monroe but Carmichael believes the best is yet to come.
“Our reads have been good. We haven’t connected on a couple of big plays that we think were there but that just comes with fixing some little things, some mechanics and stuff like that but we’ve been reading well. We know what’s there and now it’s just executing it,” he said.
Alexandria-Monroe shut out Wabash 42-0 in week two as the Tigers threw for 188 yards and rushed for over 200 on the ground.
With a roster littered with newcomers and underclassmen, the physicality of the varsity game serves as one of the biggest lessons during this 2023 season.
“It speaks to that physicality. Teams that we’re playing are going to be physical and we have to be able to match that physicality from the opening play. Both teams we’ve played are big and we certainly aren’t so that means you have to do everything right when you’re an undersized team,” Carmichael said.
“Your mechanics have to be sound. Your technique has to be sound and so we have to get better on those fronts.”
But, as Wabash continues with road contests at Manchester in week three and at No. 13 in Class 3A Peru on September 8, Carmichael believes that their offensive line will see jumps in improvement while also crediting the younger pieces on his roster.
“I think our line’s going to be better,” Carmichael said. “We knew it was going to be a work in progress. I think the areas where we’re struggling are things we can fix with upperclassmen who will recognize what they’re doing. It’s some of the younger guys that we thought would take a while to develop and they’re coming along faster than we expected.”
