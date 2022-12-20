A moment of reckoning, a county stand off, call it what you will but at night’s end the Wabash Apaches would secure, at least for the night, an assumption of dominance as they overwhelmed the Northfield Norsemen 79-46.
After a first period of lead changes in the Friday game, the Apaches would begin to separate from their hosts as they built their lead throughout the second period filling a 37-21 advantage at the mid point.
Cold shooting would badger the Norse as the second half began, but Wabash would not let up, as four of their starting lineup continued an aerial assault which would see them in double figures at game's end. Stubborn rebounding and accurate shooting seemed to be the keys to the Apache victory.
For Wabash, Izaak Wright and Kolton Wilson led the barrage totaling 18 points each followed closely by the tenacious play of junior guard Trevor Daughtry with 17 points. Late in the fourth, Grant Ford added three straight buckets to add to his 13-point night. The win vaulted the Apaches to 5-2 thus far, while the Norse are now 2-5 but looking to redeem themselves at the county tourney next week. They were led by the game high scoring of Dillon Tomlinson with 20 points, and Noah Burkhart with 11, followed by Tyson Baer with 6 and Easton Shaw at 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.