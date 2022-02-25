Elijah Anthony of Frankfort High School finished his illustrious wrestling career on Saturday when he lost by a 3-1 decision in the third-place match to Cheaney Schoeff of Avon, ending his senior season as one of the top four wrestlers in the 132 lb. weight class.
Anthony finished the year with a final record of 38-3 while taking out the second and seventh ranked wrestlers in the state earlier on in the weekend en route to his final match.
Wrestling in his fourth state finals appearance, Anthony stated that the work started with the want to be a leader each time he stepped foot on the mat.
“I tried to be a leader every year from the moment I stepped in the room,” Anthony said. “That was my goal to be one of the best ever to step foot in the Frankfort wrestling room. I tried to be a leader and help other teammates get to goals that they wanted.”
After placing first in sectionals and regionals, Anthony finished in third at New Castle’s semi state but the growth that he experienced from his freshman season until now is beyond anything he could have imagined.
“Just overall this year, it’s been awesome. I’ve just constantly seen improvements that I wouldn’t have even dreamed of as a freshman,” he said.
Preparation for Anthony didn’t begin and end with practices at Frankfort as he noted spending hours at the local YMCA weight lifting, watching film as well as clocking mat time throughout the offseason.
“It was just constantly thinking about wrestling and thinking about how can I improve? It was just never me at a practice and it just stopped. It was always consistently thinking about wrestling.”
For Cook, Anthony’s work ethic will have a lasting effect on him moving forward.
“One thing I learned from Elijah is that you gotta work extra. Not necessarily during the three or four months during the season but you have to put in work offseason if you want to be great,” said Cook.
While Anthony plans to focus on a degree in education, he is also planning on continuing his wrestling career and understands there are plenty of lessons that he can take from the Frankfort wrestling room that will translate throughout his life.
“Hard work, that’s basically it,” Anthony said. You can work really hard and if you work hard you can get the results you want. You just gotta put your mind to it. Plus, the mindset was there and if you believe in yourself you can do anything you want and that’s basically what I did throughout high school.”
