Paxton Media Group's Central Indiana News Group Publisher Kelly Miller and Executive Editor Jared Keever, announced Tuesday that they have named Brett Stover as managing editor of the Chronicle-Tribune.
In the role, Stover will report on news around Grant County and manage the newsroom at the Chronicle-Tribune. Before coming to Marion, he served as editor at The Herald-Press in Huntington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.