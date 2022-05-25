Marion girls soccer open fields
The Marion girls soccer team will begin having open fields starting on Tuesday, May 31 in Dick Lootens Stadium.
The opportunity to work out is for girls enter eighth through 12th grade that have an interest in playing soccer for the Giants in the fall.
The open field schedule will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Starting June 6, open field will be held Mondays at Frances Slocum Elementary School from 6:30 p.m. along with the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the high school.
Marion Giants Swim Club
The Marion Giants Swim Club invites all students in grades two through 12 to join its summer swim program.
The program will run Monday through Thursday from May 31 through July 16 at the Marion High School pool.
Second through sixth graders will swim from 9 to 10 a.m. and seventh-grade through 2022 graduates will swim from 10 to 11 a.m.
Cost for the season is $55. Sign up will be held on Monday, May 31. Parents/guardians should plan to be there to complete sign-up forms at that time.
IWU men’s hoops camps
Registration is now open for the Indiana Wesleyan University men’s basketball program’s annual summer camp series.
The Mini Fun and Skills Camp for kindergarten through second graders and the Basketball Academy for third through ninth grade students with run June 6-9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Cost for the The Mini Fun and Skills Camp is $70 and will focus on learning fundamental habits with fun and entertaining activities in a basketball atmosphere. Kids will be taught a variety of game which may include outdoor activities.
Cost for the Basketball Academy is $80 and the focus of the camp is to give young players a chance to build a solid fundamental base. Campers are placed into groups with players of similar age and skill level. Significant time will be devoted to offensive and defensive fundamentals and campers will also compete in daily contests and 5-on-5 league play.
IWU will also host and Advanced Shooting Camp for fourth through 12th graders from July 18-20. Cost is $80 for day campers and $180 for overnight campers. Camp sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Advanced Shooting Camp will focus on shooting technique, mental concentration and shooting drills. Head coach Greg Tonagel will personally share secrets to the shooting techniques that helped him become an Indiana All-Star and 4-time NCAA Tournament participant.
Finally, Indiana Wesleyan will host its Prospect Camp for ninth through 12th graders on August 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $70.
The one-day Prospect Camp is designed to give players an idea of the skills required to play at the college level. The camp is patterned after the NBA pre-draft camp where players are assessed to see what skills they need to work on to advance their career. The camp will also help educate player about the college recruiting process.
For more information on all the IWU camps or to register, visit https://www.iwucamps.com/our-camps.cfm.
Taylor basketball camp
The 66th-annual Taylor boys basketball camp is taking registrations for its three weeks of summer sessions for boys age seven through 16.
Session one runs from July 10-14, session two is July 17-21 and session three is July 24-28.
Cost to attend is $395 and includes: room, meals, camp T-shirt, basketball and other activities.
The camp offers shooting instruction from TU’s men’s basketball staff, daily fundamental work, interaction on team concepts and how to practice effectively, motivational guest speakers, three league games each day with boys of the same age and high school coaches, Taylor players and trained counselors will live in the residence hall with campers to supervise and instruct.
Non basketball-related activities include movies mini golf and swimming.
Camps will start on Sunday evenings and end each Thursday after campers go through and exhibition at 3:15 p.m.
A certified athletic trainer will be available.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.taylortrojans.com/boys_camp_information.
IWU Wildcat girls' hoops camp
The Indiana Wesleyan women’s basketball program will conduct its annual Lady Wildcat Camp for fourth through eighth grade girls from June 13-16.
Cost is $80 with add ons for a camp basketball ($12) and a pizza pass ($24).
The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day and will focus on skills development and competitions in a fun environment. Campers will be assigned to similar age groups and skill level and will receive instruction from current IWU coaches and players. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and campers are free to shoot until the day’s session begins.
Sibling discounts are also available at $10 off for the first sibling, $20 for the second and so on. IWU faculty is also offered a $10 discount.
For more information, visit iwuwbbcamps.com. For questions, email Austin Stroud at austin.stroud.indwes.edu.
Taylor women’s basketball camp
The 46th-annual Taylor Girls’ Basketball Camp will run from June 26-30 for girls 10 to 17-years old.
Cost to attend is $395 and includes: room, meals, camp T-shirt, basketball and other activities.
Campers will be instructed through demonstrations and drills on all offensive and defensive fundamentals as well as on team concepts and how to practice effectively.
Additional activities include mini golf and swimming.
A certified athletic trainer is available and TU women’s basketball players and trained counselors will live in the residence hall with campers to supervise and instruct.
Camp will start on Sunday evening and end Thursday after campers go through and exhibition at 3 p.m.
For additional information or to register, visit https://www.taylortrojans.com/girls_camp_information.
IWU men’s soccer camp
The Indiana Wesleyan men’s soccer program will conduct a youth soccer camp for boys and girls enter kindergarten through third grade from June 20-23.
Cost is $65 and camp sessions will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day at the IWU practice fields.
Campers are asked to bring a soccer ball, shin guards and a water bottle.
To register, visit iwumenssoccercamps.com.
