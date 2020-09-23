Taylor baseball prospect camp
The Taylor University baseball program will hold a prospect camp at Winterholter Field in Upland on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The camp is open to high school players in the 2022-24 graduating classes and is limited to 40 participants.
Cost is $100 per individual and each camper will receive instruction from Taylor University coaches and players. The camps will consist of a college practice in the morning and a live scrimmage in the afternoon.
In addition, participants will have the opportunity to eat lunch with current Taylor baseball student-athletes and receive a tour of the baseball facilities. Parents will also be able to attend a question-and-answer session with head coach Kyle Gould.
For more information, contact TU coach Kyle Gould at kygould@taylor.edu. Online registration and payment is available for this camp h
