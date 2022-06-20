Ann C. Fitzgerald, 56 of Huntington passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 am following visitation at the church.
Memorial donations can be made out to The Fitzgerald Family in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Ann’s on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
