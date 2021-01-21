I shoveled out my office last November.
Maybe a COVID-delayed appointment with my optometrist had prevented me from seeing its squalor. After all, I had told a fellow pedestrian I was sorry for not maintaining a safe distance — only to realize I had apologized to a mailbox.
Legally blind, I also had hurdled growing piles in my office to reach the printer.
What finally inspired my cleaning turnabout? I share the printer with my husband.
However, the chief inspiration was a check lost in the chaos.
Rummaging through rubble, I did recover it. And I saw carpet. It’s blue — who would have known? I even (drum roll) cleared my desk.
Almost frightening.
The sight did scare Hubby, who, at first, thought he had entered the wrong house. Then he swore I was the wrong woman. After checking birthmarks and dental records, though, he finally acknowledged I was his wife, not a lookalike alien. Even if I had cleaned my office.
Of course, “clean” is a relative term. My sister-in-law vacuums her garage — and probably her street. For us, not only is “clean” defined differently, it belongs in separate languages.
For me, “clean” means the piles have been boxed and lined up along the walls. It also implies my bookshelves no longer threaten to collapse, as (sniff!), I gave books to Goodwill. Three of them.
I follow a never-fail formula for dealing with UFO’s – Unidentified Funky Objects. As long as it does not erupt, tick or grow tentacles, I toss it into the closet. Or into a drawer.
Obviously, I have developed a unique system of home organization. Instead of pushing neatnik perfection, my method features accumulation of points for varying degrees of success.
First, 100 points are awarded when I can shut a drawer or closet in which all items are current and in perfect order.
Hey, it might happen. In heaven.
Highly unlikely, but possible: I can shut the drawer or closet containing items less than thirty years old. This accomplishment warrants 50 points.
More realistic goals are listed below, with points I actually have won:
I can shut the drawer without paying, conning, or blackmailing someone to help. (30 points)
I can almost shut the drawer. It may roll open after I leave the room, but give me credit where credit is due. (20 points)
I can shut the drawer until it sticks halfway. Permanently. (I still gain access to some contents, if I dig a while.) (10 points)
I could not shut the drawer if I backed a tank against it. (1 point)
Some claim I should receive zero for that final effort. But I tried to shut the drawer. Doesn’t that count for something?
If I discover money amid the mess, I add corresponding values to my total. Thus, finding a quarter results in 25 points.
However, if I discover threatening letters from the IRS, I lose points corresponding to the dates they were issued, e.g., if the threat was made on May 30, 2019, I subtract 19 points. Actually, on any date in 2019, 19 points are subtracted. (What did you expect? I designed the system.)
Using it, I met my cleaning goal in November. We could open the office door, even walk to the printer.
Then came Christmas.
After quarantining a week, our son and his family planned to stay in our spare bedrooms.
Bushels of Christmas gifts, boxes, wrappings, receipts and holiday survival chocolate migrated to my office. Because our toddler grandson, a budding engineer, dismantles anything fragile and/or expensive, our antique clock fled there for protection. So did the crystal clock my husband gave me. Custom vases fired by a local potter also made their escape.
Piles of trash, attracted to the new clutter as if magnetized, also appeared. So did all the books I thought I had given to Goodwill.
Now, as I try to force the door open, the unthinkable lodges in my brain: if I do not want to lose more checks, I should clean again.
Twice within three months? I hyperventilate.
Imagine how many points you will earn, I tell myself.
The system really does work.
If my total reaches 10 points, I will not have to clean the office for another year.
And I won’t have to vacuum my street until 2099.
