Amber Lucinda Halterman Dyson, 43, Akron, Indiana, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on May 22, 1976, in Rochester, Indiana, the daughter of Gary Halterman and the former Deanna Rensberger.
Amber was a 1994 graduate of North Miami High School. She graduated from Vincennes University and worked at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo as a respiratory therapist.
Survivors include her parents, Deanna (Rick) O’Neill, Rochester and Gary (Loretta) Halterman, Macy; four children, Dawson James Carrico, Lucas Benjamin Dyson, Lucinda Dawn Dyson, and Dexter Geoffrey Dyson, all at home; siblings, Katie (Joel) Stevens, Bloomington; Gwen Owens, Franklin; Matt (Amanda) Spalding, Lawrence; Andy (Marybeth) Spalding, Greenfield; Seth (Lacey) Halterman, Greenwood; and Jordan (Brittany) O’Neill, Sydney, New York; grandmother, Evelyn Rensberger, Rochester; and step- grandparents, Barbara Hattery, Rochester; Shirley Halterman, Peru; and Zeta and Joseph O’Neill, Lodi, New York.
Funeral services will be held online via the link on her obituary memorial at www.mcclainfh.com at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. The service will be archived with a link included on her obituary appearing on Friday.
A public memorial service is being planned for a later date following the national health emergency. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rochester, Indiana.
Family and friends are encouraged to leave messages of condolence at www.mcclainfh.com. McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements.
