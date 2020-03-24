Amanda Marie “Mandi” Williams, 37, North Manchester, Indiana passed away from complications from a stroke March 21, 2020. Mandi was born Feb. 7, 1983 in Winamac, Indiana.
Amanda Marie “Mandi” Williams is survived by her mother, Grace Smith; husband, Floyd Williams; sons, Dakota Clark, Dylan Williams, and Dallas Williams; brother, Jason (Tara) Smith; sister, Beth (Joe) Smith; and two step-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services for Amanda “Mandi” Williams will be held at a later date. The family still appreciates your kind words, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
(0) comments
