Editor's note: In order to protect the identity of the victims in this case, this story will use the singular form of they and omit two Level 4 felony charges filed against the defendant.
A Marion woman faces up to 92 years in prison if convicted of multiple felony charges of child molesting, according to court records.
Felecia Faith Jeffries, 32, of Huntington County, is facing two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting, three Level 6 felony counts of neglect, and a Level 4 felony charge of child molesting, according to court records.
Police claim Jeffries molested three victims under the age of 14 prior to July 17, 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Investigators began the case after receiving a tip on June 18, 2021 where the caller said they overheard two of the victims claiming inappropriate behavior.
All three victims were interviewed on June 21, 2021 at First Light Child Advocacy Center along with an Indiana Department of Child Services case worker (DCS).
Two of the victims reported that Jeffries placed her finger in their anuses, and a third reported that Jeffries touched their genitals on multiple occasions.
One of the victims said Jeffries would threaten them while telling them not to tell anyone about the molesting, according to court records.
"Victim 1 then stated that the defendant told [them] to keep it a secret or she would spank [them]," the probable cause affidavit states.
A victim interviewed by police said they witnessed Jeffries doing things to two other victims.
"Victim also stated that [they] had been in a room when the Defendant had done things with Victim 1 and Victim 3, and [they] could hear them crying and [they] could hear the Defendant laughing," an investigator wrote in his sworn affidavit.
Police say Jeffries was contacted to provide a statement but they say Jeffries declined.
Jeffries entered a not guilty plea at an initial hearing on Nov. 9, 2021. No contact orders have been issued between Jeffries and any witnesses.
Bond is set at $200,000.
A pretrial conference is set for Feb. 28, 2022.
