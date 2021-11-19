Alice M. Stine, 83, of Peru passed away at 12:35 AM, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the Blair Ridge Health Campus. She was born in Waymart, PA on August 11, 1938 the daughter of Jake and Mary Lisowski Vaverchak. Alice married James R. Stine at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Carbondale, PA on April 18, 1959 and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2020.
Alice was a 1956 graduate of Archbald High School, Archbald, PA. She was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella and the Altar and Rosary Society. Alice was the Vice President of the Peru Trust Company and retired from Wells Fargo in 1996. She was a charter member of the staff at Miami County Helping Hands, served on th Miami County United Way Board and the Salvation Army Advisory Board.
She is survived by son Lawrence Stine of Peru; daughter Diane Hoeppner of Peru; grandchildren Shawna Crowder and her husband Jeff and Jacob Smith and great grandchildren Emma and Alex Crowder. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and brother Paul Vaverchak.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life Alice M. Stine will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday November 22, 2021 at the St. Charles Catholic Church with Fr. Gustavo Lopez officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru. There will be a prayer service Sunday at 5:00 PM at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to Miami County Helping Hands.
