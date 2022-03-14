In 2016, Amber Broxon quit her full time job as a manager at Pizza Hut in order to pursue a completely different career – as a strawberry farmer.
“When we originally started, the dream was to be a strawberry farmer because I love strawberries,” Broxon said. “I think they are just gorgeous, and they tasted amazing, way better than anything that you can get out of the store. So I decided, ‘I’m going to be a strawberry farmer.’”
However, not everything went according to plan. She called the first year a “failure.”
“I quickly found that you can’t make a living out of selling strawberries because they are very seasonal here,” Broxon said. “So we started growing lettuce and tomatoes, anything that you can think of.”
Rather than give up and go back to the 9-5 life, Broxon doubled down and began to research better farming practices.
“It was a struggle. There were tears, but I took that as a sign to learn about things because if you plant it, they will come,” Broxon said. “I planted a bunch of pumpkins. Everybody likes pumpkins, but there’s a lot more that goes into it than planting it and watching it grow. We got devastated by a bunch of cucumber beetles and squash bugs. I cried, and I went and learned all about how to take care of them without using pesticides and herbicides.”
Now, six years after that decision, Broxon and her husband – Justin Miller, who quit his job to help out last year – own and operate the BroxonBerry farm in Markle.
It’s a small farm, roughly three-fourths of an acre, but the varieties of products have grown over that time, from strawberries to dozens of different items including melons, tomatoes, greens and more. They even have a number of chickens and sell eggs.
The farm has grown “methodically” over the years, Miller said. They don’t want to take on too much all at once, or to set unrealistic goals.
“We can’t take on too much and overextend ourselves and find ourselves in the position where we are no longer able to support,” Miller said. “The last thing we want to do is tell somebody, ‘Hey, sorry. We actually don’t have that this week,’ because a big part of our business model is consistency. They rely on consistency.”
For Broxon and Miller, it’s about the quality, not quantity, of food.
“It was a mission of ours from the very beginning, so we wanted to do it all without [pesticides],” Miller said. “We didn’t eat that kind of stuff, so we didn’t want to grow that kind of stuff and make other people have to eat it... We just decided that we were going to try to build the whole thing and do it without any of that stuff.”
The BroxonBerry farm is “Certified Naturally Grown,” Broxon said. CNG farms are an alternative to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program, with a process that is aimed at helping certifying smaller farms like BroxonBerry.
“You actually get audited,” Miller said. “An inspector comes to the farm and does a whole audit of the farm to make sure you’re following along with the practices that need to be done with all that and everything. We picked that certification up a few years ago.”
Miller and Broxon preferred to eat organic food in their own home, so it made sense for them to make their produce organic as well. Beyond that, Miller said he thinks that locally-grown food is “fresher, it tastes better, and it’s consistent.”
“You can plan on it more easily. The couple at the grocery store that we deal with in Fort Wayne, they love the fact that we tell them on Monday this is what we have and then on Thursday – what we are going to have that week – and then on Thursday we show up with it,” Miller said. “Oftentimes it’s been picked within a day. Some of the things we pick that morning, package it right up and take it straight to them. I mean, it doesn’t get much fresher than that.”
The farm supplies multiple regional businesses with products, Broxon said, including 3 Rivers Natural Grocery Food Co-op & Deli in Fort Wayne, Ginger Fresh Market in Ossian and Chapman Brewing Company in Huntington, as well as other specialty product companies as well. Additionally, the farm is open seven days a week for customers to walk in and purchase items that are available in season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain-related concerns causing shipping delays around the United States, the availability of local produce has become more crucial.
“The last couple of years have shown how distribution systems and all that stuff, it can break down very easily,” Miller said. “When everything was shut down in the spring of 2020 and even today with shipping delays and whatever, it has caused people to look inward more and get things more locally sourced. With our business model being so small and local, it has insulated us and the community a little bit from the disturbances of having to have the stuff shipped in from California or Mexico or Guatemala or wherever it may be when we are only a half hour drive away from delivering it to the grocery store.”
The work has been “rewarding,” Miller said. Broxon hopes that their success in growing food on a relatively small plot of land, and going "against the grain," will encourage others to try their hand at growing food at home, even just for themselves.
“Most people think it takes 50, 60 acres to even do anything in farming. That’s not true. You can feed yourself just on a small garden in your backyard,” Broxon said. “I’m not saying we are trying to start a movement. We just want people to understand that – and get closer with their food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.