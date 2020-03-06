Marion’s Mecca Parking Lot and Social Club, located at 314 W. Fourth and 316 S. Gallatin St., the Dan‐Mar Apartments, located at 239 W. Third St., and the Cecelian Apartments at 304 S. Gallatin St. will be renovated into 42 affordable housing units for seniors.
The three buildings, built more than 100 years ago, are walking distance from the senior center, downtown square, post office, Family Dollar, CVS pharmacy, Boston Hill Center and the Fifth Street Commons.
“Ever since I’ve lived here, and that goes back 30 years, I have driven by those buildings almost every single day to work and home. I was always told that this was the place to live when you lived in Marion,” said Jacquelyn Dodyk, the executive director of the Affordable Housing and Community Development Corporation (AHC). “So the idea that we’re now going to have those three buildings restored to all their glory and at the same time provide beautiful housing for seniors is like a dream come true.”
The interior and exterior design will encourage activity and interaction among residents, including a community kitchen, business center and multiple community rooms, Dodyk said.
The Mecca Club will be restored to its original use as a social club, housing the leasing office and community service space.
The Cecelian Apartments will consist of six one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom dwelling units, and the Dan-Mar Apartments will be three efficiency units, four one-bedroom units and 14 two-bedroom units.
According to Anne McKinley, president of McKinley Development, LLC and the developer of the project, these apartments will fill downtown Marion’s need for affordable senior housing.
McKinley said estimates project an 8.3 percent increase in seniors 55 and older in 2024 compared to the 2010 Census, and American Community Survey data states 30.5 percent of senior renters are rent overburdened and pay more than 40 percent of their income in rent.
After the buildings were foreclosed on, AHC acquired them, Dodyk said. The corporation was unsuccessful with its first two applications to the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority for rental housing tax credits, and the buildings were left vacant, becoming severely blighted.
“We were able to come in and help them transform these buildings and help them with this goal that they’ve had for a long time,” McKinley said. “It’s a competitive application process. This project seemed to fit with what the state was looking for, and so that’s kind of how we ended up on this one.”
In November, the funding for the $10 million project was approved to be paid for by state tax credits.
“That means essentially the financing is tied down,” Dodyk said. “There’s no tax abatements, there’s no anything.”
AHC will serve as the property manager of the apartment buildings.
According to Dodyk, the completion of the Fifth Street Commons aided in the project’s application due to the amount of local funding.
“Every dime that went into that counted as a public contribution. We actually exceeded the maximum points on that,” Dodyk said. “So that’s why sometimes you just do things knowing we can’t do it all, but that one project alone ended up being very helpful for another project that was less than a mile away.”
Due to the tax credit funding, the apartments must fit some restrictions, including a 30-year compliance period in which rent must be affordable.
Rent will range from $293 to $715.
McKinley said the living center will provide services to the residents, but partnerships have not yet been made with senior service providers.
“The strengths of the project include a downtown location, providing affordable housing for seniors in a county that severely lacks affordable housing and contributing to a revitalization of Marion,” McKinley said.
Given their proximity to the downtown square, McKinley said she thinks the project will have a significant impact on the downtown area.
“Downtown will definitely be changed by all these projects,” McKinley said. “It also spurs momentum. The thought is that others will see these buildings and be encouraged to invest.”
Dodyk said this project is right there with the Boston Hill Center and Ridley Tower in terms of serious investment in downtown.
“Do you think it can do nothing but spur some of those projects that are underway?” Dodyk asked.
Renovations on the buildings are set to start at the beginning of October, with construction completion projected for Dec. 31, 2021.
