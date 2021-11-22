Adrian John Kehle, 4 days old, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in South Whitley, IN.
Adrian was born on Nov. 16, 2021, in Fort Wayne, IN, to John Kehle and Kara Scott, both of South Whitley, IN.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Blake Smith, Muncie, IN, Tyler Kehle, Maverick Kehle, both of South Whitley, IN; and one sister, Olivia Kehle, Huntington, IN.
There will be private services and burial at a later date.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are to www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
