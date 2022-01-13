Before you read further, you should know: I possess zero talent for playing board games. Missing that chip, along with chips for giving directions and opening ketchup packets, I probably have set a Guinness record for losses.
So, my intentions to expose myths about board games should not surprise you.
Myth #1: Board games bring families together. My brother taught me chess so he could beat me every. Single. Time. Our mother did enjoy sixty seconds of peace as we contemplated initial moves. However, that brief interlude hardly compensated for the screeching, spitting war that followed.
As adults, we may be willing to lay down our lives for spouses, children, and grandchildren —even siblings. But when forced back to “start” nineteen times while playing “Sorry,” do we not privately decide to cut them out of the will?
Myth #2: Board games teach players — especially children — important life skills. The game of “Life” not only taught my kids that having babies is as simple as adding a peg to a car, but that having offspring fattened bank accounts. Also, they would frequently receive wads of cash by twirling a spinner.
If that is real life, I must have bought the wrong version.
Myth #3: Board games are a great way to ward off cabin fever. Tell that to any mother on the tenth snow day of the year, and she might lock you in a vault with a gang of kindergarteners and “Candy Land” for the winter. Maybe for eternity.
Myth #4: Games are fun. Earning a gazillion “Scrabble” points for triple letter and triple word scores is fun. As an English major, I should win every game, hands down. But no. As a young mother, I made a point of losing so my children could win — a habit I cannot seem to break. Also, like most families, ours includes picky people who insist on following rules. They actually read them. And they do not appreciate the fact my minor was pig Latin.
I admit that a bizarre game my grandsons gave their mother for Christmas, “Don’t Lose Your Cool,” has fun moments. I attached the other-worldly, tubular apparatus, whose flashing, colored lights indicated my pulse rate, to my forehead. Other players did their best to send my heartbeat skyward. Though the game gave me giggles, I suggested that my daughter, not only raising two boys, but also two foster sons, might not need extra stimulation to achieve the danger zone.
Other current, popular games leave me baffled. My seven-year-old grandson’s Christmas list included a game called “Rush Hour.” Because I am a good grandma, he unwrapped it Christmas Eve. Why he loves navigating his plastic car among other cars, trucks and semis is beyond me. I have to re-park twice every time I visit Meijer. He, on the other hand, has achieved level 18 of “Rush Hour.” The next time I go to Chicago, I will let him drive.
Other dubious games: “Doomlings,” in which players attempt to win points during catastrophes before the end of the world; “Worst Case Scenario” (bound to foster optimism); and “Pandemic.” These days, is that anyone’s idea of fun?
My husband, who played another grandson’s “Poetry for Neanderthals,” enjoyed most aspects of the game. However, he grew tired of being bopped with an inflatable club when he — gasp! — rhymed with words of more than one syllable. An advanced vocabulary got him in trouble every time.
Whatever happened to simple games like “Chutes and Ladders” and “Clue”? Although my grown children have banned “Chutes and Ladders” because the game causes more blowups than “Exploding Kittens.” And even as a child, I never could understand why Professor Plum — probably not a plumber on the side — murdered Miss Scarlet in the ballroom with a wrench.
Despite these concerns and the fact neither classic nor current board games have taught us good sports how to negotiate world peace, they continue to appear under Christmas trees. As you have noticed, even I, the consummate loser, give them to family and friends.
Also, while perusing after-Christmas sales, I spied a game that might be fun. After all, snow days will interrupt my grandchildren’s school calendars. Plus, throwing dice is a life skill everyone should learn. And playing board games always brings families together. …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.