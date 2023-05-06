Once upon a time during the Depression era, two Bettys were born in Indiana.
Betty Jo became a pig-tailed little girl who, desiring a fun ride, dropped from a cherry tree onto the back of an unsuspecting pig. Neither the pig nor her father appreciated Betty Jo’s spirit of adventure. Undaunted, she dared be different throughout her life.
Though a high school dropout – only because her father dismissed education as unnecessary for women – she graduated from a Bible institute and traveled throughout the U.S. as an 18-year-old home missionary.
Betty Jo, later a pastor’s wife, possessed get-up-and-go that would shame the Energizer Bunny. Despite lifelong lung disease, she taught Bible studies and Sunday school classes. Betty Jo wrote and directed holiday pageants. She created hundreds of plaster-of-Paris Scripture plaques for Bible school kids to paint. She herself painted the entire exterior of her church – and much of the interior. With little instruction, Betty Jo also painted pictures. Hearing an unfamiliar song once, she could play it on the piano in virtually any key.
All while raising five preacher’s kids.
Her love for Jesus and people sent her into the world to make it a better one. Fearless in her faith, Betty Jo – my mom – answered the calls of women in trouble. I remember too well her interventions in domestic disputes that involved guns.
Sometimes I really wished for a normal mom. One who did not take risks.
Not that Betty Jo was perfect. She was a mean Scrabble player and a worse sport. A terrible driver, she intensified the prayer lives of other motorists and local police. Once, as she and I were traveling through mountains, her old LTD’s innards clashed like cymbals.
“Mom! What’s that horrible noise?”
“Honey, don’t worry. It’s just the transmission.”
Another instance when I wished for a normal mother.
Rewind to the birth of another Betty. Unlike Betty Jo, the youngest of 12 children, Betty Jean, an only child, was a poster child for normalcy. She never rode pigs. Or drove up a mountain with a dying transmission.
Betty Jean organized her family’s life with an omniscient calendar, notebook and Rolodex. She did laundry on Monday and ironed on Tuesday while watching soap operas, a rare vice she permitted herself. Unrestricted to one day, she cleaned constantly. Betty Jean’s name should shine in The Guinness World Records, as she raised two boys without a handprint on her walls.
Betty Jean, my mother-in-law, was fair to a fault. She developed a strict system for sharing a candy bar between brothers: one divided the bar, and the other chose his piece first. Betty Jean, whom I called “Mother,” spent the same amount of money on each child’s/grandchild’s gift at Christmas. One whose gift cost less received a check for the deficit, e.g., $1.73.
Unlike Betty Jo, Betty Jean did not take risks. For her, adventuring meant eating out on a day for which she already had planned the menu – and she did not like it. But Betty Jean could have joined Betty Jo in leaving the Energizer Bunny in the dust. God’s love also ruled Mother’s days. She helped neighbors in need, counted offerings after everyone had left church, sent cards, served on committees, rolled bandages for leper colonies, helped with celebrations and cooked funeral dinners.
Was I the spouse she envisioned for her son? Probably not. Yet, Betty Jean welcomed me into her family. Though handprints covered our walls and I ironed maybe once a decade, she brought me her carefully cultivated roses, treating me like a daughter for 47 years.
However, Betty Jean was not without flaws. She regarded any lifestyle change that cost money as a Communist plot.
Also, for all her precision, Betty Jean could not spell. And instead of closing her letters with a polite “gotta go now” transition, she finished with lines like “The new sump pump broke yesterday. Love, Mother.”
Unfortunately, the U.S. Post Office has not yet assigned a zip code to Heaven, where both Betty Jo and Betty Jean now reside. I no longer can send them Mother’s Day cards.
I can, however, send a prayer thanking God for both Bettys, asking Him to whisper my love to them and give them hugs.
Hoping that someday, my daughter-in-law, whose mother and mother-in-law are named Rachel and Rachael – will do the same.
