As Allison Burns grasped the blue corduroy collar of her FFA jacket, she slipped her hand into an inside pocket to find a special gift from her new friend, Tess Seibel.
A similar gift slipped into Seibel’s bag when she was at FFA camp during her freshman year that changed her life.
It said “I believe in you,” and from that moment on, she began to believe in herself.
“The note was nothing elaborate, but it was meaningful because it was exactly what I needed to hear,” Seibel said after she explained how she felt awkward as a freshman. “Those words, they were powerful. Before receiving it, I was invisible. After receiving that note though, I felt seen, and feeling seen can make all of the difference.”
She kept that gift with her for the next four years, placing it inside her own blue corduroy jacket only to find it now as a national FFA officer. The note, she said, gave her the same confidence that her jacket did.
When she helped Burns put on the 10,000th FFA jacket donated as part of the Give the Gift of Blue program, which was started as a way to help share the power of the national organization, Seibel shared the same encouragement she received when she started her FFA journey.
“When a student puts on that jacket, they become united with students in a legacy of millions that have come before them,” she said.
“Allison, you are seen,” Seibel continued as she spoke in front of the crowd of hundreds gathered at North Miami High School. “Your name was stitched with love upon this jacket, and as you zip it up, remember that you carry the hopes of generous people that believe in the power of this jacket.”
Seibel told Burns after the presentation to set big goals, work hard and not be afraid to make mistakes.
Burns, who will be demonstrating her terrarium project at districts for the first time this year, couldn’t help but smile when she received her jacket.
“This is a tremendous honor for me,” she said. “It allows me to pursue more things in my FFA career.”
In order to compete, Burns had to borrow a jacket, but now that she has her own, the sophomore plans to judge poultry and compete for the next 2.5 years of her high school career.
Jim Wildermuth, ag teacher at North Miami Jr./Sr. High School and liaison for the North Miami FFA chapter, said although they’ve received about a dozen FFA jackets in the past, this one felt special.
“To get the 10,000th jacket, to me, kind of just brings the whole full circle, the whole success of this program,” Wildermuth said. “From its start to now, we’ve just had good fortune many, many times. We’ve had a lot of other programs ask us how we’ve had this continued success, and probably the common denominator has been this community.”
In its second year, the North Miami chapter, which was started by Keith Overton, won the national soils contest in the 60s, Wildermuth said. Through charitable gifts, like the land donated by Overton that now acts as a crop research station for the students, Wildermuth said the chapter has seen continued long-term and short-term success.
“A lot of them have gone out and come back leaders in our community now – some board members and different corporation leaders and things like that,” Wildermuth said.
Like the profits generated by the crops raised on Overton’s donated land, Wildermuth said the jackets do a lot of good for the students. He thinks the program helps encourage kids to push themselves.
“The meaning of the jacket is amazing. All of (the jackets from this program) have gone to students who really deserved or needed that jacket,” he said. “The sponsorship of that is very important to continue because it really includes those students who might not otherwise be able to get that jacket.”
Anyone who wants to donate to the program or more information can visit ffa.org.
