Recently, I sent a birthday card to my sister-in-law, who turned 70 the day after I did. It read, “Don’t think of it as 70. Think of it as seven 10s!” Bo Derek, a curvaceous actress who received a perfect 10 in 1979, has nothing on us.
Besides, in the Bible, 70 is significant. Forgiving seventy times seven comes to mind when my husband celebrates the fact he is still a mere child of sixty-nine.
Despite that flaw, he was so good at celebrating my day that he should give lessons: “No housework for you on your birthday. No laundry – I’ll do that. Be sure to sleep in” – though, having risen early to shower, he forgot to turn off his alarm. It yelled until I turned it off, gave up and got up.
Which brought back a few more 70-times-seven-thoughts.
However, such sins are easy to forgive as we recall my 18th birthday, when Hubby and I began going steady. He slipped my class ring onto his pinky finger, and I wore his, properly wound with angora yarn. We did not, as current couples do, “define the relationship.” When love brings people together, why consult a dictionary? Even at age 70 and almost 70 – pardon me, 69 – we never waste time like that.
Hubby and I spent a special evening consuming platters of seafood at a local restaurant, a throwback to my childhood. Since I could request anything for dinner I wanted, Mom always cooked shrimp, that delicious, too-expensive entrée that had mocked me from menus. On my 70th, I emptied that restaurant’s supply. Since it did not serve pie – my favorite treat – I acceded to eating chocolate cake a la mode. I even shared with Hubby, evidence of our enduring love, as I share chocolate with no one. No. One.
I have discovered one thing about both birthday cakes and pies: Calories shrink in direct proportion to the honoree’s age. This advantage might seem unfair to skinny young model types who are trying to stay that way. However, septuagenarians should receive some perks from growing old, right? Of course, right.
A 70th birthday also commands long-distance children to halt their super-busy lives long enough to make loving phone calls. I even received cards and presents from our daughters. However, our son is one of the men who makes Hallmark cry – he buys cards at the rate of one per century. Which means he has not yet bought one. However, he has wholeheartedly joined our daughters into planning a my-parents-have-turned-70 bash for Labor Day weekend near Plymouth, Indiana’s Blueberry Festival – a dream I have cherished since we all moved away from their childhood home. Look out, Plymouth!
On my birthday, I also spent time at Upland’s Red Barn, where I volunteer for a teen after-school program once a week. I was treated to a half-bellowed version of “Happy Birthday” that normally would make me wish I had hearing aids, so I could turn them off. In this case, though, their song was music to my ears. How many other 70-year-olds in the world are serenaded in 20 different – and unknown – keys?
Besides, at practice, my church choir provided me with a beautiful, four-part harmony version.
Flesh-and-blood friends, as well as Facebook friends, wished me happy birthday. With the number of lunches/coffee dates set up, I should be celebrating 70 until my 71st. Though two Facebook friends wanted to borrow money, my friend, the African prince, has made me his sole heir. I should come out even.
Moses’ biblical comment about turning 70 is sobering: “The years of our life are 70, or even by reason of strength 80; yet their span is but toil and trouble; they are soon gone, and we fly away.” (Psalm 90:10). Maybe, after caring for 2 million people that day, Moses took a nap that restored his perspective. He lived to be 120! Moreover, “his eye was undimmed, and his vigor unabated” (Deuteronomy 34:7).
So let us consider extra years as icing on the birthday cake. Or, in my case, Häagen Dazs® on the birthday pie.
Blessings on all you readers, God’s special birthday gift to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.