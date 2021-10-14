A Monday that includes a dental appointment is never easy.
However, I did not also anticipate moving furniture out of my living room.
Our carpet installer phoned. “We’ll be there in 20 minutes.”
“Uh ... ” They were to come sometime during October, but other than my (ouch!) filling, I had known of no other commitment. Unfortunately, my husband’s calendar included teaching today.
Still, I had waited 12 years for this carpet. No way would I reschedule. “Sure! See you soon.”
Even before I hung up, my back staged protests:
RACHAEL’S BACK: So you think you can fit that sofa through the door?
RACHAEL: With a little maneuvering, we can do it.
BACK: What is this word “we” you’re using?
RACHAEL: Well, it’s not like I’ll use my nose to lift it —
RACHAEL’S NOSE: Ack! Leave me out of this!
RACHAEL: Like I’d expect help from you. It’s not even flu season yet, and you’re already a pain.
BACK: Speaking of pain, you can’t imagine how much I’ll give you if you force me to haul that sofa into the dining room.
RACHAEL: We’re just moving it into the hallway.
BACK: Yeah, right. What about these chairs, huh? And tables? And aaaaagh! The piano?!
RACHAEL: No backbone — that’s your problem. I’ve always considered myself a vertebrate, but you make me ashamed to claim the subphylum.
BACK: You wouldn’t do this if we were a jellyfish.
After I almost emptied the living room, I felt like one. Every part of my body, including Nose, bumped in chair transport, agreed with Back. Faced with mutiny, I agreed to pay them — the installers, not my body parts — to move the sofa and piano.
Later, Hubby would claim I placed them strategically so he would break his body parts if he entered the foyer. But he says that whenever I move a sofa pillow.
The usual why-did-I-ever-consider-home-improvement chaos now reigned. I tried to think positive. A family room sofa blocking the oven would preclude cooking. We would have to go out to eat, right?
No such luck.
“As long as the piano isn’t sitting on the microwave,” Hubby said, "we’re good.”
Three bedrooms now resembled a blowup at Goodwill. As the carpet change involved the hallway, one bathroom trip required the strategic planning of a military campaign.
Then the scary moment of truth arrived: we had paid thousands of dollars for this carpet. After hours of agonizing debate, I had selected “Dirt Zenith” over my second choice, “Flaky Rust.” Would the little square’s color, multiplied by dozens of square feet, make all my carpet fantasies the past 12 years come true?
Before they laid the first square yard, I had to leave for my dental appointment.
Do you ponder optimistic thoughts while someone digs and drills in your mouth? No? Then you, too, might have sunk lower and lower in the dental chair.
When I returned, I wanted to stay in the garage forever. Would Dirt Zenith clash with the costly Exalted Smudge paint applied earlier to the walls?
Would Flaky Rust have suited it better?
Or should I have rejected both and chosen Swamp Slime instead?
Covering one’s eyes while navigating an obstacle course is not advisable.
Nevertheless, sanity trumped shins. Painfully, I felt my way to the family room.
Would the stain-hiding texture espoused by the enthusiastic salesman stand out as if in neon? Had I spent a fortune to carpet our house to resemble a 1980s Marriott breakfast room?
Finally, I looked.
Wow.
Dirt Zenith looked darker than expected. Not enough brown? I opened the blinds, and sunbeams gleefully pounced on my choice. Ack! Too much gray?
Hubby looked at me. “Don’t. Even. Go. There.”
We moved the furniture back (at least, whiny Back and I had help).
Brown returned to the carpet, even when pesky sunbeams tried to scare it off. I breathed again.
However, something did not quite fit my fantasy.
The furniture.
How could sofas and chairs purchased for our daughter’s 1997 graduation open house fit anyone’s dream come true?
No dental appointment appeared on my calendar for the next several months. I had plenty of safe time to replace it all.
But will those little cloth swatches prove sufficient to fulfill my furniture fantasy?
Hubby doesn’t want to find out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.