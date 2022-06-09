Joseph and Margaret McPherson, 878 Lakeside Dr. in Marion, are happy to announce the celebration of their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married on the beautiful Sunday afternoon of June 1, 1952 in the Beloit Friends Church in Beloit, Ohio. After 37 years of public school teaching in American history and social science, Joseph retired in 1993. Margaret completed 40 years of public school teaching on the elementary level, retiring in 1992.
In late years, Joseph has been involved in the study and research of Early Methodist history and teachings leading to the writing and publishing of numerous articles and several books. Margaret followed retirement as an assistant director of a day-care center located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. She was later church secretary to our pastor and finally tutor to a young lady in Florida with special needs. This latter ministry she has actively continued for the past 16 years.
Late years have been involved in travel throughout our own nation together with international travel to the British Isles, Europe, Australia, Middle East and Egypt with participation on archaeological digs in Israel. Flying small aircraft was, for a number of years, a special interest to them both. While Joseph was taking training for instrument certification and serving as back-up pilot for World Gospel Mission, Margaret completed requirements for her private license. Together, hundreds of flying hours were enjoyed, some of which were flown in their own little Cessna.
Joseph and Margaret are parents of three sons, the first of whom died seven months after birth. The two remaining sons, Phillip and Mark, reside in Georgia and are involved in the public school teaching of music and math. Together they have blessed us with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Throughout these many years God’s merciful kindness has been gracious. For this they praise and heartily thank Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.