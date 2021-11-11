Executive Editor: Andrew Maciejewski (260) 415-7323; amaciejewski@chronicle-tribune.com
Managing Editor: Jaylan Miller (330) 275-6598; jmiller@chronicle-tribune.com
Sports Editor: Scott Hunt (765) 667-8385; shunt@chronicle-tribune.com
FRIDAY Nov. 12 VOL 90 NO 224
SPORTS TEASE: High school football
Indians, Panthers ready for regional road trips
PLACEMENT OF A1 STORIES IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE UP UNTIL FINAL BUDGET (6:30). CALL EDITOR IF YOU'RE GOING TO WORK AHEAD
A1 Lede: armed-robbery (Andrew)
Art: No
A1 Display: all-together-now (Jaylan)
Art: Yes
A1 top right rail: tif-gas-city (Carl)
Art: no
A1 Bottom right rail: molest-arrest (Andrew)
Art: no
A1 Story: iwu-veteran (Carl)
Art: no
SCOOPS
---------------------------------------------------------------------- PAGE A2
PLEASE CUT ask the doctors/advice column to fit more local content if needed.
---------------------------------------------------------------------- ANYWHERE INSIDE (A)
NOTE: All inside content is listed in order of importance and can be held. Please place all inside content before any wire content.
BLOTTER and EMERGENCIES (CAN BE CUT FROM BOTTOM OR HELD; blotter and emergencies can be placed on multiple pages without jumping. Please squeeze as much in as you can and place all blotter and emergencies before any of the content listed below or wire content. Please send any overflow to ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com.)
TO DO (slug: to-do; to do can be placed on multiple pages without jumping if necessary and always cut from the bottom)
---------------------------------------------------------------------- “OBITUARIES & RECORD” PAGE (A)
OBITS THAT INCLUDE TEXT THAT INDICATES MULTIPLE PHOTOS FOR OBITS MUST BE PLACED. THEY SHOULD BE PLACED WITH THE YOUNGEST LOOKING PHOTO ON TOP AND MOST RECENT (WHERE THEY LOOK OLDEST) ON BOTTOM. THE PHOTOS SHOULD BOTH BE ONE-COLUMN PHOTOS AND PLACED ON TOP OF EACH OTHER.
LARGE PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-john-finch (12.8 inches)
LARGE PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-james-kinzie (10.0 inches and ARMY ICON)
LARGE PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-sally-todd (15.3 inches)
LARGE PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-janet-mercker (1.1 inches)
SMALL PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-benny-buckler (6.8 inches)
NO PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-doris-simpson (3.4 inches)
NO PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-thmas-brodbeck (3.2 inches)
NO PHOTO: 211112-MA-obit-melissa-ruckman (3.7 inches)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.