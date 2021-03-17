Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 41F. E winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.