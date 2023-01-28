Do others think you have fallen hopelessly behind the times? I feel your pain.
Okay, so Hubby and I recently viewed a 1974 “Rockford Files” VHS video.
However, I am not clueless regarding trends for 2023.
First, new trends in fashion declare skinny jeans are out! Wide-legged jeans are in, but is that change sufficient? When will someone push fat jeans as a valid fashion choice?
According to “Gentleman’s Quarterly,” men’s tank tops will be featured, accessorized by gold neck chains. So … 20-something men will sport midlife crises? Or dance to “Saturday Night Fever”? Also, in 2023, men’s shirts must be tucked in – a cobwebby decree last enforced by my high school.
Unlike Avocado, the hue which dominated clothing, décor and appliances during the 1970s, Tranquil Blue and Luscious Red will brighten 2023. Digital Lavender is a nice shade – though why should technology, invading everything from gas pumps to pillowcases, also mess with color? However, major technology might be needed to decipher another popular shade trending in 2023: Verdigris.
Yes, Verdigris. Every 2023 wedding will feature verdigris-clad bridesmaids.
Which brings me to other wedding innovations. Some changes sound positive: less focus on the bride and more on the couple. Intimate settings, with emphasis on family and close friends, as opposed to stadium receptions. However, these intimate settings are located at the destinations topping the couples’ bucket lists: e.g., Patagonia. Guests are expected to stay – and possibly pay – for weeklong celebrations that include 50-mile survival hikes. That might put extreme strain on everyone’s smiles. Wedding photos might not meet expectations.
Such ordeals prepare newlyweds for ugly furniture relatives will wish on them the next decade – pieces, however, that can prove valuable if never replaced. Sadly, if I had not sent a certain 1960s, mustard-colored sofa to Goodwill, I now would own a mid-century conversational piece. (Though whispered conversation might include speculation about my digging in landfills for furniture.)
I have retained a plate given us by my husband’s grandmother. Similar outdated, homey items and collections now contribute to granny chic, a growing craze in 2023. Grandpa can contribute his tacky Dad’s Chair. Remember the duct-taped recliner Frasier’s father defended on the hit TV program? If only ignorant Frasier had recognized the charm that old treasure added to his soulless apartment.
Car trends, however, are all about the future, including electrification and increased technology. By the time I do not recognize the difference between brake and accelerator, self-driving cars will become a reality. Robo-taxis, too. Although, with additional technology, we acquire second moms. When temperatures drop, our present car dings a warning about ice. Every. Single Time. Will cars soon guilt us into wearing hats and mittens? Before long, automobiles may report our health information to doctors, as if sneaky nurses are riding with us.
Let us switch to food trends. I advocate the popular s’more-flavored foods. Others, like vegan diets and sustainable foods – whose top priority is the planet’s health, rather than the population’s – do not sound pleasant. Food reduced to pastes and powders is questionable, at best. Do we really want to face a day with a breakfast of Kellogg’s just-add-water Froot Loops? We may have to, if eggs, due to soaring prices, become the breakfast of kings.
A highly objective journalist, I cannot ignore exercise trends – though I pour tremendous effort into trying. In 2023, though, fitness experiences mix exercise with gaming. One company, using headsets, even places those working out in magical worlds.
But technology has never been kind. What if, instead of running with Elves in “Lord of the Rings” golden Lothlorien, I find myself chased by Shelob, the giant spider?
The company’s answer: “Think of what excellent cardio you’ll achieve.”
Despite these possible complications, Hubby and I have progressed in welcoming new trends. Last night, we watched “Rockford Files” we had recorded on Infinity.
In the past, we have endured stock market plunges, as well as double-digit inflation and prime rates. Endless Middle Eastern wars. 911.
We can face 2023. We can even face Verdigris. Just remember, in the Crayola box of 64 – and even in my measly box of 24 – the color was blue green. See? Not so scary. We can do this.
Simply repeat, “It’s only blue green. It’s only blue green. ...”
And send those skinny jeans to Goodwill.
