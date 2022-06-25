Authorities on Friday apprehended a Huntington man identified as a person of interest in a Thursday stabbing that killed two people.
Two others involved in the Thursday incident remain in critical condition as of press time, according to the Huntington Police Department.
James Lee Bonewits was apprehended after his vehicle was located abandoned in Madison County, police said.
On Thursday, shortly before 7:30 p.m. officers with the Huntington Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing with multiple victims in the 600 block of Whitelock Street.
Upon arrival, officers located four people injured that needed immediate medical care, police said.
Officers began administering aid until the Huntington Fire Department and Parkview EMS arrived.
One individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to nearby hospitals with life threatening conditions, and one of them has since died, police said.
At this time, there is no motive, and the identity of the deceased is pending identification and family notifications, police said.
Mayor Richard Strick described the situation as he saw it when went to the scene in a recent city news post.
“Violence like last night’s attack on Whitelock Street traumatizes the victims, the perpetrator and the neighbors to varying degrees. I know the rage I felt watching the grief and fear of my neighbors. I’m sad and angry for the families whose loved ones were wounded or lost their lives.”
Assisting in the investigation are the Huntington City Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Markle Police Department, Warren Police Department, Andrews Police Department, Roanoke Police Department, Huntington City Fire Department, Huntington County Coroner’s Office, Parkview EMS, Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office.
Any one with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110.
