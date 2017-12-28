Sign In to chronicle-tribune.com
Thursday, December 28, 2017
Q: I’ve decided I’m not going to make any New Year’s resolutions this year. I’ve always made a long list of changes I plan to make in my life, but then I never keep them, and I just end up feeling guilty. So why bother? – Z.C.
A: I sus
Kaylee Stowe
Oak Hill football and swim manager
Parents: Kim and Rodger Stowe
Brother: Adam
Favorite teachers: Mrs. Trejo and Mr. Dave McDivitt
Favorite school subject: Science
Favorite food: Carne Asada
Favorite musical genre: Country
Favorite TV show: Law and Ord
BY Kaitlin Gebby - kgebby@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Police Department
1:10 p.m., Monday, West 26th Street and South Western Avenue, single vehicle accident involving Michael Elliot, 53, Marion. No injuries.
4:17 p.m., Monday, 1000 block of West 30th Street, sing