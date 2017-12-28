 
Garland Gene Bell 'Gene' Oct. 25, 1928 - Dec. 26, 2017

Margaret Lee Garrett Aug. 24, 2017 - Dec. 25, 2017

Ruth Elizabeth (Modricker) Bair Dec. 3, 1934 - Dec. 26, 2017

Donald E. Scheiber March 22, 1926 - Dec. 25, 2017

Robert Franklin Cline Sept. 30, 1925 - Dec. 24, 2017

Helen M. Donald May 23, 1934 - Dec. 25, 2017

Dorothy Marie (Long) Harris Feb. 11, 1939 - Dec. 26, 2017

Ruth Luginbill Dec. 16, 1920 - Dec. 27, 2017

Mark J. Mason April 7, 1957 - Dec. 26, 2017

David M. Beaty Oct. 4, 1957 - Dec. 22, 2017


Accepting Christ is the most manageable -- and meaningful -- resolution you can make

Q: I’ve decided I’m not going to make any New Year’s resolutions this year. I’ve always made a long list of changes I plan to make in my life, but then I never keep them, and I just end up feeling guilty. So why bother? – Z.C. A: I sus

Local briefs

Emergencies

New credit union branch headed for Gas City

Let the memories of lost loved ones inspire and bring joy

Senior spotlight-Class of '18


Kaylee Stowe Oak Hill football and swim manager Parents: Kim and Rodger Stowe Brother: Adam Favorite teachers: Mrs. Trejo and Mr. Dave McDivitt Favorite school subject: Science Favorite food: Carne Asada Favorite musical genre: Country Favorite TV show: Law and Ord. . . more »

Top-ranked Oak Hill ready to defend Grant Four title

Senior spotlight-Class of '18

Oak Hill ready for Hall of Fame tourney appearance

BY Kaitlin Gebby - kgebby@chronicle-tribune.com Marion Police Department 1:10 p.m., Monday, West 26th Street and South Western Avenue, single vehicle accident involving Michael Elliot, 53, Marion. No injuries. 4:17 p.m., Monday, 1000 block of West 30th Street, sing

. . . more »

Upland, Taylor partner for trail

Firefighters battle elements

It's more shopping, returns season

Lilly grant efforts start

IWU football stadium nearly complete

Below average temps to stick around

Oak Hill, M-G finish up solar projects

Nativity finds home at Merry Manor